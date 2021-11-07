Brokers Offer Predictions for 8×8, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:EGHT)

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of 8X8 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.07). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of 8X8 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.92.

EGHT stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.46 and a beta of 1.08. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $39.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.58.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,040,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,332,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $4,232,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in 8X8 by 7,250.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 292,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,853,000 after purchasing an additional 288,991 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in 8X8 by 44.5% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other 8X8 news, SVP Matthew Zinn sold 1,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $30,599.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $52,715.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,202 shares of company stock valued at $824,248 in the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

