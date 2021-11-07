Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 196.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,748 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTLT. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Catalent by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,982,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 31,500 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 53,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CTLT shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $123.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

In other news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 1,471 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total transaction of $192,892.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,584 shares of company stock worth $28,636,331. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CTLT opened at $122.21 on Friday. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.87 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Catalent Profile

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.