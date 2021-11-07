Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $4.76 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $4,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 2,081.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,867,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,078 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,661,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 9,761,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,893,929 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,659,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,424,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

FOLD opened at $12.05 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.35 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.47% and a negative net margin of 89.53%. Equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $225,940.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 869,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,928,173.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $55,495.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,170 shares in the company, valued at $914,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $47,190 and have sold 163,311 shares worth $1,817,811. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

