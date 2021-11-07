Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Has $5.29 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $5,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% in the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank raised its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $229.73 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.10. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.59 and a 1-year high of $235.32. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.87%.

AAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.47.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

