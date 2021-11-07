Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,000 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 133,518 shares of company stock valued at $47,689,264 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $310.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.34. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.82 and a 1 year high of $457.30. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

