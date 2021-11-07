Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.03 Million Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,031,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 17.4% during the second quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,890,000 after buying an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 59.2% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 21,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 9.9% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 54,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $222,000. 8.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SVB Leerink raised Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Sanofi has a one year low of $45.17 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.59.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

