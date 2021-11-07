Brookfield Asset Management Inc. Takes $7 Million Position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 185,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,002,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of LegalZoom.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $155,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $186,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $208,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth $219,000. 40.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $25.19 on Friday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $40.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.75.

LegalZoom.com Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

