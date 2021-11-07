Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (BIPC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Brookfield Infrastructure has a dividend payout ratio of 53.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of BIPC opened at $62.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 43.58. Brookfield Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $80.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.97.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; and 3.6 million gas and electricity connections and 1.5 million installed smart meters in the United Kingdom.

