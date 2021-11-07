Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.150-$8.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.80 billion-$5.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.73 billion.

Brunswick stock traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.19. 514,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 596,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.16. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Brunswick has a fifty-two week low of $63.51 and a fifty-two week high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Brunswick’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BC. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $119.93.

In other news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $102,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brunswick stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 30.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Brunswick worth $19,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

