BTIG Research Boosts Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $190.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective increased by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wingstop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $180.06.

Shares of WING stock opened at $166.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.69. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $112.49 and a 12-month high of $187.35.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.39%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WING. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 125.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 1,351.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 29,257 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.0% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,371 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group increased its position in shares of Wingstop by 8.7% during the first quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 281,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,860,000 after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

