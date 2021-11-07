Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) PT Raised to $90.00

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 33.85% from the company’s previous close.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.71.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $67.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $32.14 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 85,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 140,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 45,639 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 93,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 568.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,738,000 after purchasing an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 282,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.