Bunicorn (BUNI) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last week, Bunicorn has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bunicorn has a total market capitalization of $5.75 million and $576,395.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001945 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.27 or 0.00082945 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.08 or 0.00082645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00099300 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,603.53 or 0.07304846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,878.91 or 0.99775718 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00021974 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.