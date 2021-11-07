Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bureau Veritas SA (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on BVRDF. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC downgraded Bureau Veritas to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $34.34.

Bureau Veritas SA engages in the provision of compliance evaluation and certification services in the fields of quality, health and safety, security, environment, and social responsibility. It operates through the following segments: Marine and Offshore, Industry, Agri-Food and Commodities, Buildings and Infrastructure, Certification, and Consumer Products.

