BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) versus BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Head-To-Head Analysis

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.9% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.1% of BBQ shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and BBQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 0 0 N/A BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.70%. Given BBQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BBQ is more favorable than BurgerFi International.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BurgerFi International and BBQ’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $34.28 million 4.32 $5.96 million N/A N/A BBQ $121.44 million 1.22 $4.95 million $1.45 9.87

BurgerFi International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBQ.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International N/A 0.68% 0.58% BBQ 9.22% 8.21% 1.98%

Summary

BBQ beats BurgerFi International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BurgerFi International

BurgerFi International, Inc. engages in the operation of franchised and corporate-owned restaurants. It offers burgers, hotdogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, and wine. The company was founded by John Rosatti in February 2011 and is headquartered in North Palm Beach, FL.

About BBQ

BBQ Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

