Bytecoin Price Tops $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (BCN)

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $75.34 million and $83,133.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bytecoin alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $263.99 or 0.00425342 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.