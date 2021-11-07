Bytom Market Cap Achieves $89.32 Million (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. Bytom has a total market cap of $89.32 million and $18.96 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytom coin can now be bought for $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Bytom has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $199.68 or 0.00322913 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005209 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Bytom

Bytom (CRYPTO:BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,711,416,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,614,611,394 coins. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Bytom Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

