Cable One (NYSE:CABO) PT Lowered to $2,480.00

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 40.35% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q4 2021 earnings at $12.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $11.65 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $12.67 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $52.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,149.57.

CABO stock opened at $1,767.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,865.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,868.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a 12 month low of $1,674.35 and a 12 month high of $2,326.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 53.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter N. Witty sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,005.00, for a total value of $601,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total transaction of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,475 shares of company stock worth $13,192,659. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Cable One by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cable One by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cable One by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

