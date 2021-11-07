Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share.

Shares of CLBS stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $1.13. 580,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,263. Caladrius Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.09 and a 52 week high of $4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.26 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Caladrius Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Caladrius Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Caladrius Biosciences by 46.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Caladrius Biosciences by 533.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 59,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.52% of the company’s stock.

Caladrius Biosciences Company Profile

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in development of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, CLBS16 and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

