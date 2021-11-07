California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $9,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,818,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,441,000 after buying an additional 674,244 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in SL Green Realty by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,328,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,321,000 after buying an additional 112,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 203.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,516,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,650 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,104,000 after purchasing an additional 77,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,072,000 after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SLG opened at $75.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.50. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $42.94 and a fifty-two week high of $85.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $4.17. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 75.99% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The company had revenue of $205.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.80 earnings per share. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.3033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.67.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

Featured Article: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.