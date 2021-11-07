California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,411 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of STAAR Surgical worth $9,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,575,832 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $850,313,000 after buying an additional 1,404,968 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,680,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 291,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 162,187 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 800.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 175,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,837,000 after purchasing an additional 156,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 878,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $134,012,000 after purchasing an additional 147,700 shares in the last quarter. 87.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.67.

In other STAAR Surgical news, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,619 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,776.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total transaction of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 99,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,723,173.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,315 shares of company stock worth $8,763,801. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA opened at $115.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.21 and a beta of 0.95. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $68.71 and a fifty-two week high of $163.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $58.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.70 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

