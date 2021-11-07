California State Teachers Retirement System Has $8.90 Million Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Everbridge worth $8,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $337,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $805,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,026,000.

EVBG opened at $156.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.01 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Everbridge, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.23 and a 12 month high of $178.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Everbridge from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.89.

In other Everbridge news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.67, for a total value of $426,412.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.06, for a total transaction of $1,875,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,557 shares of company stock worth $4,111,530 in the last 90 days. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

