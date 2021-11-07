California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.05 Million Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,186 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,685 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of LHC Group worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 69.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,932 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 755,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $151,206,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in LHC Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,483 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $245.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Cowen cut shares of LHC Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $209.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of LHC Group from $240.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of LHC Group from $191.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.73.

Shares of LHCG stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. LHC Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $236.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.17 and a 200-day moving average of $187.35.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.45. LHC Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

