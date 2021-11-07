California State Teachers Retirement System Has $9.38 Million Position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,255 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Silicon Laboratories worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,028,666,000 after buying an additional 79,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,350,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $666,673,000 after buying an additional 42,357 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 819,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,570,000 after buying an additional 52,427 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 806,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,600,000 after buying an additional 35,831 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 787,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,727,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $200.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $153.84 and a 200-day moving average of $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.24, a current ratio of 6.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.65 and a twelve month high of $207.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 249.72% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on SLAB. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.23.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,188 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,245 in the last 90 days. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Read More: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.