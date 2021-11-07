California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,170 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Redfin were worth $9,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Redfin by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Redfin by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Redfin alerts:

RDFN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $49.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.49. Redfin Co. has a twelve month low of $37.31 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of -198.88 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The business had revenue of $540.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $73,125.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 303,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,802,011.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,083 shares of company stock worth $6,097,682 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.