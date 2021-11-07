Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Issues Earnings Results

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.
NASDAQ CMBM traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 299,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,357. The company has a market cap of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.90. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $20.56 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
In related news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,220.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet cut Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.22.
Cambium Networks Company Profile
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
Recommended Story: Bar Chart
Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.