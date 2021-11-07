Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $30.61

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $28.61. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

