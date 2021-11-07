Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) Shares Gap Down to $30.61

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $30.61, but opened at $28.61. Cambium Networks shares last traded at $29.77, with a volume of 1,277 shares trading hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cambium Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $781.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.90.
In related news, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,220.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Cambium Networks by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 57,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.
About Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM)
Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.
