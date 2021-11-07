Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.460-$1.520 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Camden Property Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.340-$5.400 EPS.

Shares of CPT traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,683. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $164.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $153.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.37.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $154.50.

In other news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $407,056.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Camden Property Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 299,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,887 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Camden Property Trust worth $39,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

