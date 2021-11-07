Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Shares Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 94,569.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,588 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $3,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 44.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 11,574 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 15.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 4.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 19.9% in the first quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 65,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,232,000 after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

Shares of CPT opened at $161.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.61, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 0.74. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $164.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 278.99%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total transaction of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

