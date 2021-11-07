Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $32.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

CCJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cameco from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Shares of Cameco stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.34, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $27.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -385.52 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.17.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $361.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.49 million. Cameco had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cameco will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.0649 dividend. This is an increase from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -85.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 98,101 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 25,793 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cameco by 407.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 379,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cameco by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,215,000 after purchasing an additional 65,326 shares during the last quarter. 60.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

