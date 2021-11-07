Canaccord Genuity Increases StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Price Target to C$7.25

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its price target increased by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SVI. Cormark raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on StorageVault Canada and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of CVE:SVI opened at C$6.59 on Wednesday. StorageVault Canada has a twelve month low of C$3.68 and a twelve month high of C$6.67. The firm has a market cap of C$2.45 billion and a PE ratio of -69.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.14.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$44.90 million. On average, analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

