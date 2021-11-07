Canaccord Genuity Raises Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Price Target to C$6.00

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Black Diamond Group from C$6.25 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of TSE:BDI opened at C$5.18 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a 52-week low of C$1.69 and a 52-week high of C$5.65. The stock has a market cap of C$300.28 million and a P/E ratio of 287.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.90 and its 200 day moving average is C$3.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.26.

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$58.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Diamond Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

