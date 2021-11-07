Canaccord Genuity Raises HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $845.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $830.00 to $845.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HUBS. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $760.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on HubSpot from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $675.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $781.64.

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $802.46 on Thursday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $329.72 and a 1-year high of $839.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $728.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $623.43. The company has a market capitalization of $37.92 billion, a PE ratio of -483.41 and a beta of 1.67.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 6.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $7,912,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,728 shares of company stock worth $24,147,918 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,175,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 16,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

