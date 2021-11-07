Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG)

Canaccord Genuity reissued their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock.

The Property Franchise Group stock opened at GBX 300 ($3.92) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.58, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £96.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61. The Property Franchise Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 158 ($2.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 322 ($4.21). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 283.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In related news, insider David Arthur Raggett acquired 2,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 273 ($3.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,460 ($7,133.52). Also, insider Richard Wilson Martin acquired 1,000,000 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.92) per share, for a total transaction of £3,000,000 ($3,919,519.21).

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company provides residential letting, estate agency, and property management services to tenants and landlords. It offers its services under the CJ Hole, Ellis & Co, Ewemove, Martin & Co, Parkers, and Whitegates brands.

