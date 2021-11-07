Canaccord Genuity Trims Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Target Price to $35.00

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

UPLD has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Upland Software from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum downgraded Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $64.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Upland Software from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group cut Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Upland Software stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $24.31 and a 12 month high of $53.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of $801.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65, a PEG ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.96.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 18.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upland Software will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $358,090.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 228,467 shares in the company, valued at $8,341,330.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Douglass Hill sold 7,111 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $260,404.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,208,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,156 shares of company stock valued at $626,995. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,645,149 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,731,000 after acquiring an additional 224,559 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,406,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,892,000 after acquiring an additional 43,455 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,275,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,492,000 after acquiring an additional 211,919 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 830,342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after acquiring an additional 195,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upland Software by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,455,000 after acquiring an additional 145,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based enterprise work management software, which enables organizations to plan, manage and execute projects and work. It offers customer experience management, cloud, enterprise Sales and marketing cloud, project and IT management cloud, and document workflow cloud.

