Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $5,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 1,250.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 203.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in PNM Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $48.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. PNM Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.93 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.17. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $554.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.3275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.46%.

Separately, Argus downgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

