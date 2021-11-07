Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 2,332 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $6,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,122,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,597,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,580,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $639,290,000 after acquiring an additional 388,612 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 982,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,075,000 after acquiring an additional 200,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,744,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $756,802,000 after acquiring an additional 165,343 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $349.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $340.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $319.54 and a 200-day moving average of $287.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $345.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.99, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

