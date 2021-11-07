Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys Shares of 92,000 Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 92,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $5,690,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Brinker International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 60,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EAT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $44.65 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.50 and a 12 month high of $78.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 2.62.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. The business had revenue of $859.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

