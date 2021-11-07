Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 18,189 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,189 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 29.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Packaging Co. of America in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $121.35 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 22.71%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.20%.

In other news, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $361,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,961.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.70.

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

