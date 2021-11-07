Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 49,000 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 49,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $4,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 119,223 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,397,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 117,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 17,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $22.37 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.48 and a 52-week high of $34.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 1.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist decreased their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total transaction of $224,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total transaction of $77,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,265,281 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

