Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Trims Stake in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303,600 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $5,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO AssetManagement GmbH purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 166.7% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNH Industrial in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 83.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.57.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day moving average is $16.62. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.63 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 34.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

