Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$59.00 to C$65.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock. Canadian Natural Resources traded as high as C$54.85 and last traded at C$54.77, with a volume of 2700785 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.61.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Friday. Evercore upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.26.

In related news, Senior Officer Corey B. Bieber sold 9,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.77, for a total transaction of C$427,764.21. Also, Director Stephen W. Laut purchased 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$46.62 per share, with a total value of C$43,727.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,060,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$96,062,488.52. Insiders sold 182,205 shares of company stock worth $8,427,990 over the last 90 days.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$47.41 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32. The firm has a market cap of C$64.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.59 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.8900003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile (TSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

