Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Trading Down 6%

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) dropped 6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$15.27 and last traded at C$15.53. Approximately 597,940 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,307,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.53.

WEED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Canopy Growth from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$21.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on Canopy Growth from C$39.00 to C$33.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$30.72.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.50. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$17.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.42.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

