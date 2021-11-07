Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CTLP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 471,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Cantaloupe
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
