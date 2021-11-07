Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cantaloupe had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Cantaloupe updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CTLP traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $11.86. 471,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,000. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.35 million, a P/E ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.55. Cantaloupe has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cantaloupe during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,634,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CTLP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Cantaloupe in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

About Cantaloupe

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

