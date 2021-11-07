Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) PT Raised to GBX 185

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) had its target price raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 175 ($2.29) to GBX 185 ($2.42) in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CAPC. Barclays upped their price target on Capital & Counties Properties PLC from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) price target on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC stock opened at GBX 174.60 ($2.28) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 167.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 171.34. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 101.10 ($1.32) and a 12-month high of GBX 188.20 ($2.46). The company has a market capitalization of £1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.