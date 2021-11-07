Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of CCPPF stock opened at $1.87 on Friday. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a 52 week low of $1.87 and a 52 week high of $1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

