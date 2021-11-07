Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 41.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS.

NASDAQ CPLP traded up $0.38 on Friday, reaching $13.83. The stock had a trading volume of 298,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,710. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Product Partners has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $262.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.56%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Capital Product Partners stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.67% of Capital Product Partners worth $6,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 33.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.