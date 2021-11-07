Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Capri (NYSE:CPRI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $62.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. MKM Partners raised shares of Capri from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen raised shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.29.

NYSE CPRI opened at $65.31 on Thursday. Capri has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.81 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,500.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 183.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Capri by 150.4% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capri in the second quarter worth $57,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

