Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

CPRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Capri from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capri from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $65.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Capri has a 1 year low of $24.73 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Capri had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capri will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 9.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Capri by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,052,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,641,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the first quarter worth about $216,192,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Capri by 8.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,167,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,345,000 after purchasing an additional 309,729 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in Capri by 9.5% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 4,149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,303,000 after purchasing an additional 360,140 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 185.6% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,621,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,718,000 after buying an additional 1,703,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

