Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAH shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cardinal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 23.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Cardinal Health has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.69%.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

