CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP decreased its position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,005 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CareDx by 82.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CareDx in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

In other CareDx news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,158 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,390. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CareDx stock opened at $47.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -134.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.78. CareDx, Inc has a 12 month low of $44.57 and a 12 month high of $99.83.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.11 million. CareDx had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CDNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.